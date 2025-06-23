Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool wide-man Federico Chiesa is not a priority for Napoli at the moment as they are exploring other options.

The Merseyside outfit want to offload Darwin Nunez and Chiesa in this summer’s transfer window as they look to fine tune the squad for Arne Slot.

Chiesa joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus, but saw injury and heavy competition limit his opportunities to make an impact at Anfield last season.

He was wanted back in Italy in the winter window, but stayed put.

Now the Italian champions Napoli are interested in taking Chiesa back to Italy and they have been holding talks over a possible deal.

Liverpool are keen on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and floated a deal which would see Chiesa and Nunez join the Italian side and Osimhen go the other way.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was not amused with the Reds’ offer, as he wanted €20m also added onto the deal.

It has been suggested that the Naples outfit have also contacted Fali Ramadani, who is the agent of the Italian forward, regarding a possible transfer.

Club Years Fiorentina 2016-2022 Juventus (loan) 2020-2022 Juventus 2022-2024 Liverpool 2024- Federico Chiesa's career history

However, according to Italian outfit Gonfialarete, although Chiesa is on Napoli’s wish list, they are not considering him a priority target at the moment, with the interest ‘lukewarm’.

Napoli are focusing on bringing in Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho and it is suggested that the Englishman is open to taking a pay cut to join them.

Several Italian clubs are hunting for Chiesa’s signature, but the Liverpool star’s high salary could be a problem for them.

New Italy international team manager Gennaro Gattuso also advised the forward to find a place where he can play regular football.

Napoli have progressed in their chase for Nunez, as it has been suggested that he is in favour of a move to play under Antonio Conte, but the real obstacle remains for them in finding an agreement with Liverpool which will facilitate the move.