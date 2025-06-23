David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County are set to miss out on bringing Nat Phillips back to Pride Park as he is undergoing a medical with fellow Championship side West Brom today.

The 28-year-old centre-back was acquired by Liverpool from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 and so far he has made 29 appearances for the Reds’ first team.

Last season, former Derby boss Paul Warne brought Phillips on loan to Pride Park last summer and he established himself as a key part of the Rams’ defence.

Even after Warne’s departure he managed to impress the new boss John Eustace, who has been keen on having him back.

Derby have been facing competition from several Championship outfits in the chase for the Liverpool defender and West Brom are among them.

The Baggies have appointed a new manager in the form of former Tottenham assistant manager Ryan Mason, who wants to add more quality in their defence.

Now Mason is set to get his man as, according to journalist James Pearce, he is set for a medical with West Brom today ahead of a permanent move.

Club Liverpool Stuttgart Bournemouth Celtic Cardiff City Derby County Clubs Nat Phillips has played for

Phillips is set to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool and the Reds are now offloading him on a permanent basis rather than exploring another loan.

West Brom are working on other targets on their transfer wish list and will be hoping to complete some signings before their pre-season training starts this week.

Phillips will come up against Derby in the Championship next season as part of a West Brom side looking to get promoted.

Eustace helped Derby secure their Championship status last season and the Rams management will be backing him in the transfer window to build a squad that suits his style of football.