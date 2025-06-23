Leeds Official

Leeds United have paid a fee of €22m to sign Jaka Bijol from Italian side Udinese, with the transfer now complete.

The Whites have snapped up the centre-back from the Italian club and he has put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is aware of just how important it is to keep the door closed in the Premier League and is hoping Bijol can help with that.

Leeds said in their statement announcing his arrival that the fee to be paid to Udinese was undisclosed.

Udinese also did not disclose the fee, but according to Italian journalist Elenora Trotta the ‘figures and details confirmed’ that Leeds are paying €22m for him.

That is a substantial fee for Udinese to receive from the sale of the Slovenian defender.

Bijol will have to adapt to the challenge of playing Premier League football and it is one he insists he does feel ready for.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He told LUTV: “I work for it and that’s why I’m here, because it’s a big challenge for everyone. It’s a big challenge for me, for the club, and we’re getting ready for it together. I think the club and myself are ready for the Premier League.

“I can promise that I will give everything, that I will give everything in every training as well to be ready for the first game of the season and then just go from there.”

Daniel Farke used Joe Rodon next to Pascal Struijk in the heart of the Leeds defence last season and when Struijk picked up an injury, Ethan Ampadu slotted in.

With €22m being paid to sign Bijol, there will be an expectation that he will be a first choice selection in the backline.

The question Leeds fans will be asking is who will line up next to the former Udinese man, a situation which could even change further as the Whites are expected to make many more signings this summer.