Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish journalist Levent Umit Erol has advised Galatasaray to buy Southampton striker Paul Onuachu instead of paying €75m to bring back Liverpool target Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria hitman joined the Cimbom from Napoli on loan last season, helping the club retain the Turkish Super Lig title, and he is fully expected to leave the Italian champions again this summer, with a €75m release clause in his contract.

He has no shortage of high-profile suitors as Premier League champions Liverpool are keen on him and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have been offering him eye-watering money as well.

Osimhen, though, has so far not fancied a move to Saudi Arabia and Galatasaray are ready to sign him on a permanent deal.

It has been suggested though that the Turkish giants are growing tired of waiting for Osimhen, who is holding out for the likes of Liverpool to make him an offer.

Now Turkish journalist Umit Erol has told Galatasaray to forget about Osimhen and instead sign Southampton striker Paul Onuachu, who is being chased by another Turkish side in the shape of Trabzonspor.

He believes that if Onuachu gets good service from a quality left-back, he would be able to score 20 goals, and also stressed he has good feet despite his height.

Onuachu Osimhen 31 years old 26 years old 24 Nigeria caps, 3 goals 40 Nigeria caps, 26 goals 15 Turkish Super Lig goals 26 Turkish Super Lig goals Paul Onuachu vs Victor Osimhen

“If I were Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, I would buy Onuachu instead of giving €75m for Osimhen”, Umit Erol said via GS Gazete.

“Despite his physique, he also has good feet.

“If there was a guy like Caner Erkin at full-back, he would score 20 goals.”

Onuachu had an impressive loan spell at Trabzonspor, where he had 21-goal involvements in the 2023-24 campaign and the Black Sea Storm are trying to complete his signing the next one week.

It would likely be good news for Southampton if Galatasaray did join the chase for Onuachu as it would push his price up.

It remains to be seen if Galatasaray will move away from Liverpool-linked Osimhen, who is not an easy target to secure, but who scored 37 goals in 41 games for the Turkish side while on loan last term.

Liverpool have completed deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz already and if they are able to bring Osimhen this summer it would be another massive statement of intent.