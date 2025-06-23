Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel has revealed that in his first three months in the Premier League, he ended up on the ground.

Tel was initially taken by Tottenham on loan from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the winter window with an option to buy.

After Spurs won the Europa League, getting the better of Manchester United, they re-negotiated with the Bavarians and made Tel’s deal permanent.

The recently turned 20-year-old had a mixed start at Spurs, as he scored three goals and provided two assists in 20 games for the north London club.

Even though he was brought in as part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans, he will be playing under new Spurs boss Thomas Frank.

Tel is currently away with the France Under-21s, playing in the European Under-21s Championship in Slovakia.

France Under-21s defeated Denmark Under-21s in the quarter-finals of the competition by a 3-2 margin, and Tel scored one of the crucial goals.

Game Minutes Manchester United (H) 90 Ipswich Town (A) 74 Manchester City (H) 66 Mathys Tel’s first three Premier League outings

It has been a change from Premier League football, which surprised Tel with the speed it is played at.

The 20-year-old attacker revealed that it was not easy for him to get in pace with the English game, as he ended up on the ground after his first three months.

“The first three matches, I ended up on the ground”, the young French striker told French radio station RMC Sport when he was asked about his time at Spurs.

Tel will be looking to impress further in the European Under-21s Championship before he returns to the north London club.

Spurs’ pre-season will start in late July and the 20-year-old will be looking to impress to become part of Frank’s side in the upcoming season.