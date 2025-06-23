Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur signing young Japanese centre-back Kota Takai is not a good sign for a centre-back already at the club, it has been suggested.

On Monday night the news emerged that Tottenham have agreed a fee with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale to sign 20-year-old centre-back Takai.

He is a highly rated Japan international and the £5m transfer fee will represent the most money that a Japanese player from the J League has moved for.

Takai is unlikely to be moving to Tottenham without a clear idea of the path he can take into the side.

And Takai’s arrival ‘is not a good sign’ for Ashley Phillips, journalist Alasdair Gold (10:40) believes.

Phillips spent last season on loan at Stoke City in the Championship and played on a regular basis as the Potters were involved in a battle against relegation.

It represented a second loan for Phillips after he had a loan stint at Plymouth Argyle.

Player Cristian Romero Kevin Danso Radu Dragusin Ben Davies Micky van de Ven Ashley Phillips Alfie Dorrington Archie Gray Centre-backs at Tottenham Hotspur

There were high hopes at Tottenham when Phillips was signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 and he was rated as a top defensive talent.

Set to turn 20 years old later this month and with two loans already under his belt, questions may be asked about his long term future at the club if he goes out on yet another loan.

Phillips would have no shortage of suitors if he does push to leave Tottenham on loan again in order to play regularly, but Spurs could also decide to look to sell him.

The club were able to trigger a £2m release clause in his Blackburn contract and selling him would surely see them make a profit.