George Wood/Getty Images

Lecce are firm on their stance of not selling their key player Nikola Krstovic for less than their asking price as Leeds United make a forceful push for his signature.

Leeds have been active in the ongoing window as they prepare to put together a squad for Daniel Farke which will be able to tackle the challenges of the top flight.

The Yorkshire giants are keen on adding firepower to their attacking department and they are looking at Lecce’s Krstovic as a key target.

Last season, the 25-year-old Montenegro international made 16 goal contributions in 37 league games for the Italian outfit, which has drawn attention from several clubs.

Serie A giants Roma are among his admirers, but they will have to sort out their financial issues before they can make a move.

Before the Giallorossi can look to sign players, they will need to bring in €10m through player sales before 30th June, which does give Leeds a window of opportunity.

Roma’s situation has boosted Leeds’ hopes and it has been suggested that they are in talks with the Montenegro international to agree on personal terms with him.

Player Joel Piroe Mateo Joseph Patrick Bamford Joe Gelhardt Leeds United’s striking options

Leeds have, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato ‘forcefully’ entered the race for him.

However, Lecce consider the striker an important player at the club and their policy regarding Krstovic is clear that they will not let him leave cheaply.

The Italian outfit are only willing to entertain offers in the region of €30m for Krstovic, who has two more years left on his contract, with Lecce having an option to extend it for a further year.

Leeds are no strangers to the Italian market, as they are close to signing Jaka Bijol from Udinese and also have been linked with several other targets this summer.

It is unclear whether Leeds think that Krstovic should command a €30m price tag and the Yorkshire management will be determined to spend wisely as they have several areas to improve before the season begins.