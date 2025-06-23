Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has opened up completely to a move to join Italian champions Napoli in the ongoing transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit have shown early in the summer window that they mean business and they have already captured the signatures of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, with Milos Kerkez on his way to join them.

However, they are not only focusing on bringing in fresh faces as outgoings are in their minds too, with Nunez being one of the players they want to offload.

He has suitors in Italy in the form of Antonio Conte’s Napoli, as the Italian manager is an admirer of Nunez’s talents.

The Italians will also need to convince the Uruguayan international to join them in the ongoing window before they reach an agreement with Liverpool.

Now, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, Nunez has ‘completely opened up’ to the idea of signing for Napoli this summer.

Liverpool paid a hefty fee to sign Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and they will want to recoup as much money as possible from his departure.

Player Years Total appearances Ian Callaghan 1960–1978 857 Jamie Carragher 1996–2013 737 Steven Gerrard 1998–2015 710 Ray Clemence 1967–1981 665 Emlyn Hughes 1967–1979 665 Liverpool's top five appearance makers

It has been suggested that Napoli went to the Merseyside outfit with an offer of €40m which does not match Liverpool’s expectations.

Arne Slot’s side believe that the towering frontman is worth somewhere in the region of €50m to €55m, as significant differences remain between both sides’ valuations.

However, it has been suggested that the Serie A champions are optimistic about reaching an agreement with Liverpool.

Napoli will now be boosted with Nunez being in favour of joining them and they will try to find a solution to bring the Uruguayan to Italy.