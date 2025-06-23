Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Real Madrid are not very enthusiastic about signing Manchester United and Newcastle United target Evan Ndicka at the quoted price after Roma offered the player to them.

Roma missed out on the Champions League last season, despite an inspired late run under Claudio Ranieri, and they are in a tough financial spot whereby they need to bring in at least €10m before the end of June.

The Italian outfit are considering selling one of their top performers, Ndicka, before 30th June to generate cash.

Ndicka has suitors in the market and has been widely linked with Premier League pair Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Roma have slapped a €40m price tag on Ndicka’s head and it is yet to be seen whether the Magpies and Manchester United are willing to meet their demands.

However, the Giallorossi are in a rush to sell and they are not ready to wait, as the Italian club have approached Spanish giants Real Madrid and offered them the player.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid are not too excited about signing Newcastle and Manchester United target Ndicka, as they deem the price tag too high.

Player From Fee Paul Pogba Juventus £89.3 m Antony Ajax £82 m Harry Maguire Leicester City £80 m Romelu Lukaku Everton £75 m Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund £73 m Manchester United’s top 5 record transfers

Roma approached Los Blancos’ head of scouting Juni Calafet, who scouted the centre-back during his days with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real Madrid not being keen on Ndicka could be seen as boost for his Premier League suitors as interest from Los Blancos would surely have shot them to the top of the defender’s wish list.

Newcastle being in the Champions League are set to encounter challenges of facing extra games next season and Eddie Howe wants to add a player in the centre-back department to take some load off his defensive unit.

He chased Marc Guehi last summer, but despite trying for the length of the window, failed to do a deal with Crystal Palace for him.

Guehi now looks potentially out of reach, with Liverpool in the mix.

Right now Newcastle could face competition from Manchester United for Ndicka, but the Magpies might have the edge over the Red Devils, as they will be able to offer him Champions League football.