Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United‘s swoop to land a key target is ‘expected to accelerate’ next week amid ‘club to club talks’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe is keen to address key positions over the course of the summer transfer window with goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker all considerations.

The Magpies boss wants to make sure he has enough depth heading into a season with Champions League football and kicked off transfer talks with the club right after the end of last term.

Now deals are being worked upon and negotiations with Burnley over goalkeeper James Trafford are under way, with ‘club to club talks’ happening.

Trafford is Newcastle’s main goalkeeper target, but the Clarets are not keen on losing him and want a high price, which had led to a lack of progress.

It is suggested the talks are taking place in order that a move can happen in July, which would see Trafford in through the door to be part of Howe’s pre-season preparations.

The transfer discussions are ‘expected to accelerate’ from next week onwards as July approaches.

Club Accrington Stanley Bolton Wanderers Manchester City Burnley Clubs James Trafford has played for

Trafford is likely to find the idea of a move to St James’ Park appealing, with Newcastle having won silverware last season too in the shape of the EFL Cup.

He would be expected to come in to replace Nick Pope as the club’s number 1; Pope has been linked with a move away amid Leeds United being keen.

It is unclear whether Burnley may want a replacement linked up before they sanction Trafford’s exit to Newcastle, provided the Magpies can come up with a fee which satisfies the Clarets.

Burnley’s other first team goalkeepers are Etienne Green, 24 and Vaclav Hladky, 34, meaning there will be a real need for a fresh face between the sticks.