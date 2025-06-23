Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are leading the chase to land attacker Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, but do not want to meet the Seagulls’ £60m asking price, according to i News.

The Magpies are yet to make any significant moves in the summer transfer window despite Eddie Howe holding talks over doing quick deals with the club hierarchy straight after the season ended.

With much of the goalscoring burden having been on the shoulders of Alexander Isak, Howe wants to bring in another attacker this summer.

With Bryan Mbeumo still appearing likely Manchester United bound and Newcastle having been put off by the costs involved, Brighton’s Pedro is on their radar.

Pedro has also attracted attention from Chelsea, while Liverpool are also admirers of the Brazilian.

Pedro scored ten goals in 27 Premier League matches for the Seagulls last season and saw his stock boosted considerably.

Newcastle have been holding talks about a deal and crucially they have the advantage in the transfer chase at the moment.

Game Minutes Colombia (A) 63 Paraguay (A) 45 Colombia (H) 60 Joao Pedro’s Brazil appearances

The issue for the Magpies though is that they do not want to meet Brighton’s £60m asking price.

Newcastle also want a goalkeeper, with talks over a deal for James Trafford happening, and another centre-back, while a winger may also be needed.

The club need to watch their funds closely as they try to fill the holes in the squad to deliver for Howe ahead of next season.

With Champions League football back at St James’ Park, Newcastle are keen to make sure they have the squad depth to deal with the competition and the demands of the Premier League.

Whether Brighton will be prepared to compromise on Pedro’s asking price given the level of interest in him is unclear.