Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s interest in highly-rated defender Giorgio Scalvini is genuine and despite it not having gone beyond that, it is ‘one to watch’ this summer, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies had two underwhelming transfer windows in the 2024-25 campaign due to their compliance with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

They, however, had a very good last season, as they won the EFL Cup, and also managed to get to the Champions League after a year’s absence.

Money is expected to be more readily available to use this summer, with talks already under way to bring in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi is still a player they want, but Liverpool’s entry in the race makes it difficult for Newcastle.

Further defenders are also of interest to Newcastle and Atalanta’s 21-year-old defender Scalvini, who was dubbed the ‘new Bastoni’ after Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni when he broke through, is on the radar.

Even though Newcastle like Scalvini, nothing has advanced yet, but he could be the one to watch in the summer window.

Season Appearances 2021-2022 21 2022-2023 34 2023-2024 44 2024-2025 8 Giorgio Scalvini’s appearances by season

The 21-year-old Italian is rated very highly by the Serie A outfit, but he had an extremely injury-riddled 2024-25 season.

He suffered two different long-term injury setbacks and only managed to play in eight matches all campaign.

It is unclear at this stage if other big-name European clubs are looking at this following his injury issues, as he is likely to have a host of clubs behind him when he is at his best.

Newcastle may want an experienced centre-back and the question is, if they land him, could they also go for Scalvini later in the window.

At present, the Magpies have Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles as their central defensive options.