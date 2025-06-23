Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United target and Juventus star Douglas Luiz is most likely to make a move to the Premier League this summer, it has been suggested in Italy.

The 27-year-old’s move from Aston Villa to Juventus has not worked out for both parties, as Luiz only made six starts for the Bianconeri last season in all competitions.

During the winter window he was linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United being one of his suitors, but he decided to stay and fight for his place.

A mid-season managerial change at the club has not improved Luiz’s position, as he has struggled to impress new boss Igor Tudor as well.

Juventus could well offload him this summer and Premier League new boys Leeds United have been widely linked with holding an interest in him.

The Yorkshire giants have been active in the market and strengthening their midfield with someone with substantial Premier League experience and who has performed well in it appeals.

Juventus are planning to rejig their squad this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Bianconeri will let Luiz leave if they receive a fee that matches their expectation and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a move to the Premier League is most likely for the Leeds target.

It has been suggested in the past that Luiz would welcome a move to the Premier League this summer, but it is still unknown whether he is interested in joining the Whites.

Luiz is currently in the USA with the Juventus squad to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup and he has featured in so far one game for them.

Juventus will be hoping that Luiz will be able to impress during the tournament so that he will draw more suitors in the ongoing window.