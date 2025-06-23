Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton‘s attitude during the closing stages of transfer talks which has ’caused problems’ is threatening to delay a deal that looked to be all but done.

Saints will be playing in the Championship next season, after they suffered relegation from the Premier League in the 2024-25 campaign, working their way through two managers in the process.

Will Still is going to be their manager to take the club forward and there are expected to be departures as the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu likely head elsewhere.

Nigerian striker Onuacu, who was brought in from Belgian outfit Genk back in the winter transfer window of 2023, has seemed on the brink of a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

His time at St. Mary’s has not gone according to plan, but he shone while on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor and they are desperate to have him back.

It was suggested very recently that a countdown has started regarding Onuachu’s transfer to the Black Sea Storm, as they want to secure him before next week.

However, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, there are issues as ‘Southampton’s attitude’ in the final stretch of talks has ’caused problems’.

Club Goals FC Midtjylland 74 Genk 85 Southampton 4 Trabzonspor 17 Vejle 5 Paul Onuachu's goals by club

It has been suggested that the south coast club have caused problems with the payment methods, while they have also tried to add new bonuses to the agreement and tried to increase the total amount which would be paid.

Southampton paid a very hefty £18m to Genk for Onuachu and they are trying to recoup as much money as they can for him.

The Black Sea Storm are very interested in the Southampton man, due to his impressive loan spell with them in the 2023-24 season, when he scored 17 times in only 25 matches.

Onuachu also wants to return to the Turkish side, where he enjoyed a happy time.

Trabzonspor will be hoping they do not need to walk away from the deal and it can be got over the line.