A La Liga centre-back, who rejected a move to Aston Villa, has new interest from more than one Premier League club, amid Villa being again linked with him, and his Spanish club are ready to sell.

The Villans missed out on Champions League football on the final day of the 2024-25 campaign, after suffering a controversial loss against Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side will be playing in next season’s Europa League and have been looking to bring in a centre-back in recent weeks.

Axel Disasi is returning to Chelsea from his Villa Park loan spell and they have shown interest in more than one defender this summer.

They, in fact, have been trying to sign a defender since January, and were very much interested in Sevilla’s French centre-back Loic Bade.

A deal was in place to take Bade to Villa Park from Sevilla, but the defender had second thoughts and snubbed the switch to stay where he was.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, multiple Premier League clubs are showing interest in Bade, though it remains unclear who they are.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

The Villans have shown recent interest in Bade as well and it has been suggested that Sevilla are open to letting him go.

He signed a new deal with the La Liga outfit last summer, which runs until 2029, and they could be persuaded with offers around €35m.

German outfit Bayer Leverkusen were interested in him as well, but with Jarell Quansah’s move imminent to Die Werkself, they could well be out of the race for him.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa are one of the clubs trying to make a move for Bade and whether this summer they might finally be able to get their man.