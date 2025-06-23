Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale to snap up highly rated Japan centre-back Kota Takai.

Spurs have been keen to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad and have already turned Mathys Tel’s loan into a permanent arrangement this summer, agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich.

There are continued question marks over the situation of Cristian Romero, who could leave this summer, while Radu Dragusin has been injured.

Now Spurs are moving to beef up their centre-back options and a fee has been agreed for 20-year-old defender Takai.

The north London side, who are in next season’s Champions League, will be splashing a record fee for a Japanese player to come directly from the J League, according to Japanese outlet Sponchi Soccer.

The fee will be around 1 billion yen, which comes to about £5m that Spurs will be paying for Takai, money they hope will be well spent.

Takai is on the books at Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, having come through the club’s youth system.

He is already a senior Japan international, having made his bow for the national side last year, after having played for the Under-23s.

The centre-back’s deal at Kawasaki Frontale is due to run until January 2026 and Spurs have stepped in to take him to England.

He has so far played in 19 J League games in the current season, chipping in with two goals and being booked three times.

Takai has also experienced Asian Champions League football, helping his side get all the way to the final in March, where they were beaten by Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Kawasaki Frontale knocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr out at the semi-final stage and he clocked the full 90 minutes in the 3-2 victory.

Spurs will now be looking to put him through a medical and get him officially signed up.