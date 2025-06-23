Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur‘s stars ‘will do everything in his power’ to get the move he wants this summer, an official of an interested club has insisted.

Spurs have already added to their squad this summer by signing Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich, while they are now snapping up young Japanese defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale.

There are sure to be player exits as others arrive and there are question marks over the future of striker Alejo Veliz, who spent last season on loan at Espanyol in Spain.

In 29 appearances overall, he managed to score just four goals and it has been suggested Tottenham would be willing to sell him.

He cost Spurs a fee of £13m and was locked to a six-year deal in a sign of how highly they thought of him.

Veliz’s most successful spell came with his boyhood club Rosario Central, for whom he scored 19 goals in 63 appearances and from whom Spurs signed him.

The Argentine club now want him back, but have been trying to sign him on loan, something Spurs have not jumped at wanting.

Though it is ‘not a simple transaction’, the club have been optimistic and that a deal will be struck with Tottenham by July.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

A Rosario Central official has weighed in on the situation, explaining Tottenham’s stance and also stressing that Veliz will do everything he can do to return to the club as he believes it is the right move to make.

The official told Argentine outlet Pagina12: “We are willing to make a financial effort, but nothing has moved forward yet. They remain firm in their intention to sell his rights.

“Veliz will do everything in his power to return to Central.

“He’s convinced that coming back now is the best move for his career, and that is fundamental to our goals.

“We’ll have to wait until July for any news.”

Tottenham have so far shown no intention of agreeing to a loan with Rosario Central, even though the Argentine side are prepared to pay a loan fee.

If Veliz takes part in pre-season under Spurs’ new boss Frank, there remains the possibility he could make an impression and that could make Rosario Central’s desire to take him from north London even harder to achieve.