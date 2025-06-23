Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves attacker Sasa Kalajdzic, who has been plagued by injury, is not ruling out a stay at Molineux, amid loan interest from the Bundesliga.

The tall Austrian hitman was signed by Wolves from German club Stuttgart back in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal.

However, the 27-year-old has been extremely unlucky with injury issues since his arrival at Molineux.

In his close to three-year spell at Wolves, the Austrian has suffered two ACL tear injuries, making only 14 appearances for them, and the club are open to a potential loan exit.

Kalajdzic is finally fit ahead of the new transfer window, and has interest from German club Werder Bremen, as they have made a loan enquiry for the striker.

The Austrian hitman is open to a loan move to La Liga, the Bundesliga or even the Italian Serie A this summer.

He is looking forward to starting pre-season at Wolves and is not ruling out remaining with the Premier League side into the next campaign.

Manager Reign Walter Zenga 2016 Paul Lambert 2016-2017 Nuno Espirito Santo 2017-2021 Bruno Lage 2021-2022 Julen Lopetegui 2022-2023 Gary O'Neil 2023-2024 Vitor Pereira 2024- Recent Wolves managers

“I am open. Spain, Germany, or Italy would be options for me, but I am not ruling out staying in Wolverhampton”, Kalajdzic told German sports magazine Kicker when asked about his future.

“As things stand, I will start pre-season with Wolves, but a loan is also an option if everything works out for all parties”, he added.

Wolves are looking to add more to their frontline, even though they have made Jorgen Strand Larsen’s move permanent, and signed Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo after Matheus Cunha left them for Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Kalajdzic will be able to impress Vitor Pereira in Wolves’ pre-season and, above all, if he will be able to stay injury-free.

His German suitors will likely be watching the situation very closely as they eye a possible deal.