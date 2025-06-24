Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dutch giants Ajax are already preparing for life without Liverpool and Arsenal target Jorrel Hato, as they are looking at options in case he leaves.

The Reds have been extremely active in the summer window so far, after winning the Premier League in the 2024-25 campaign.

After completing the signings of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, they are working to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side, though, like Ajax star Hato, who can play as a left-sided centre-back or as a left-back and have been in touch with him.

The recently turned 19-year-old defender is very highly rated and north London giants Arsenal are also in for him.

The Gunners have had Hato on their list for a long time now and recently they established contact with Hato’s camp.

Now, according to Dutch journalist Tim van Duijn, the Amsterdam outfit are readying themselves for life without Hato amid genuine interest from the Reds and the Gunners.

Hato Fact Professional debut 2022 Ajax senior debut 2023 Born March 2006 Netherlands debut 2023 Eredivisie Talent of the Year – 24/25 Ajax Talent of the Year 2024 Jorrel Hato key facts

Former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga is their new manager and he has identified Argentinos Juniors left-back Roman Vega as an option.

Left-back Owen Wijndal, who has struggled to establish himself at Ajax, is a player Heitinga aims to improve and make an active part of his team.

Arsenal have taken big steps in recent days for Hato and are looking to burn off competition for Hato.

The teenager has more than 100 senior appearances for Ajax to his name and his contract does not end until the summer of 2028.

Ajax may not be forced to sell the left-back if he is not pushing to leave, as his current deal does not expire for three more years.