Pete Norton/Getty Images

League One outfit Barnsley are interested in signing outgoing Huddersfield Town winger Josh Koroma, but face competition from a number of other clubs, according to journalist Adam Oxley.

Conor Hourihane’s side are looking to make improvements to last season’s performance when they had failed to finish in the top ten in League One.

QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper is the only player they have managed to rope in so far, signing him on a season-long loan deal.

His arrival is expected to be the first of many, with other deals also being looked at.

Huddersfield’s soon-to-be out-of-contract winger Koroma has managed to make an impression on the Barnsley boss and his staff.

The 26-year-old featured in 37 of Huddersfield’s 46 League One games last season, scoring eleven goals and also helping set up two more for his team-mates.

Barnsley hold an interest in signing Koroma following the expiration of his contract, but it is not going to be an easy deal to crack.

Club Years Leyton Orient 2016-2019 Huddersfield Town 2019-2025 Rotherham United (loan) 2020 Portsmouth (loan) 2022-2023 Josh Koroma’s career history

There is interest in the player from a significant number of other clubs as well.

It now remains to be seen whether the Reds can beat off competition to secure the signature of Koroma.

Barnsley were poor at Oakwell last season and won just six of their 23 games at the ground, something which was a major factor in failing to push for a playoff spot.

The jury is out on whether the Tykes can make a difference with their recruitment this summer.