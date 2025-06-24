Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are set to see a swoop for a Birmingham City target ‘hijacked’ by Championship side Queens Park Rangers, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Russell Martin wants to make his mark on the squad at Ibrox and it appeared he was set for a real coup by seeing off a host of sides, including Birmingham City, for winger Kwame Poku.

Poku is out of contract at Peterborough United this summer and is able to move away from London Road, something which has sparked a real race for his signature.

Birmingham had looked to be strong contenders to land the talented winger, but recently it seemed he was set for Rangers.

That would have been bad news for Peterborough, affecting the compensation payment due, with a move outside England something they feared, but now the tables have turned.

It is suggested that now QPR are hijacking Rangers’ swoop to bring in Poku.

QPR are set to appoint 44-year-old Julien Stephan, who will be replacing the highly-rated Marti Cifuentes at Loftus Road.

Player Years Total appearances John Greig 1961–1978 755 Sandy Jardine 1966–1982 674 Ally McCoist 1983–1998 581 Sandy Archibald 1917–1934 580 David Meiklejohn 1919–1936 563 Rangers FC's top five appearance makers

And it appears that Poku has been won over by the project at QPR, meaning he will be staying in English football and making the step up to the Championship.

That may leave Birmingham asking questions about why they have been unable to beat QPR in the race for Poku.

Blues smashed records in League One in the recent season and are hugely ambitious, with the funds to back it up.

Poku, 23, is out of contract at the Posh at the end of this month and QPR will be getting their hands on the explosive winger who is highly rated.

All eyes will now be on how Rangers respond if they do indeed see their swoop for Poku hijacked, with the pressure on to ideally get signings in ready for Martin’s pre-season preparations.

Rangers have Champions League qualifiers on the agenda this summer.