Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Betis are waiting for other clubs interested in Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur have a clause for, as Atletico Madrid are nowhere near their valuation of the American.

The La Liga giants have been looking to get their hands on the United States midfielder for a while now, as they aim to sign a long-term defensive midfielder.

The Verdiblancos played in the Conference League final in the recently concluded season and are not backing down from the price they want for Cardoso.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have made it clear that the price for Cardoso is €40m for every other club, except Spurs.

The north Londoners have an option to buy him for €25m until a certain period, but Los Verdiblancos are not accepting any offers in that region, except from them.

Atletico Madrid are still not willing to pay more than €25m, and for that reason, the deal is nowhere near close now.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, the La Liga club are now waiting for other interested clubs to see if they are willing to meet their asking price.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Premier League outfit Wolves and Serie A champions Napoli are among the clubs who like the Real Betis defensive midfielder.

Los Rojiblancos have agreed on personal terms with Cardoso, but he is expected not to pressurise Betis to force a move.

Thomas Frank is now overseeing Tottenham’s transfer business and it remains to be seen if he would be interested in the American midfielder.

Even if Spurs fail to sign the Real Betis star, they will be receiving a portion of the profit Betis make from selling him.