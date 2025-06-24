Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Udinese are ‘strongly interested’ in Norwich City star Josh Sargent, who has been widely linked with Leeds United as an attacking option for the Whites.

The 25-year-old centre forward has been a standout performer for Norwich City since his arrival at Carrow Road from German club Werder Bremen in 2021.

Sargent missed a chunk of last season due to a groin injury, but he still managed to score 15 times while laying on five assists in 32 league games for a Norwich side well off contention for promotion from the Championship.

Leeds United, who are looking to add forward options this summer, have been linked with the Norwich City star, who they saw close up in the second tier.

Sargent has worked with current Leeds boss Daniel Farke during his time as Norwich City manager and the German might try to acquire his services for the upcoming season.

Leeds had Joel Piroe as their top scorer last term, but he has never played in the Premier League and is unproven.

Norwich consider Sargent a key player in the squad and they are facing interest from outside the United Kingdom, with Udinese having him on their list.

Udinese star Lorenzo Lucca is being linked with an exit this summer, with AC Milan and Napoli keen on securing his services and it has been suggested that they are considering him as a replacement in case the 24-year-old leaves.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2018-2021 Norwich City 2021- Josh Sargent’s career history

Now according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Udinese interest in Norwich City star Sargent has grown and they are ‘strongly interested’.

The USA international has managed to make an impression on the Italian outfit and they might try to take him to Italy.

It is unclear however whether Norwich will consider parting ways with Sargent if they receive a suitable offer and his current deal with the Canaries will expire in three years.

Leeds are actively pursuing the signature of Lecce star Nikola Krstovic and it has been suggested that they have received the green light from the Serie A outfit.

The Whites just paid Udinese €22m to sign Jaka Bijol and now the Italians could use some of that cash to beat Leeds to Sargent.