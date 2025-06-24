Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are set to face disappointment in their chase for Albert Gudmundsson as Fiorentina have agreed to a deal with Genoa for a reduced price.

In recent seasons, the Toffees have struggled in front of opposition goal and they are keen to add forwards to their attacking department this summer.

Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison were on loan at the club, but both have returned to their parent clubs.

Under David Moyes’ leadership, Everton are determined to recruit wisely to create a squad that will be able to be competitive next season.

Everton identified 28-year-old Genoa star Gudmundsson as someone who would be a solid recruit for the final third.

The Iceland international joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan last season from Genoa and made eleven goal contributions in 33 games for them.

Fiorentina agreed to an option to buy clause during their negotiations with Genoa last summer and they can make his stay permanent for a €17m transfer fee.

The Serie A outfit showed their interest in keeping Everton target Gudmundsson at the club, but they were reluctant to pay the €17m fee, which they considered too high.

Game Date Accrington Stanley (A) 15/07 Blackburn Rovers (A) 19/07 Bournemouth (N) 26/07 West Ham (N) 30/07 Manchester United (N) 03/08 Roma (H) 09/08 Everton’s pre-season friendlies

They went into negotiations with Genoa to secure him at a discounted price and according to Sky Italia, Fiorentina have agreed to a deal with the Rossoblu for Gudmundsson.

Now Everton are set to miss out on the Iceland forward as a deal in the region of €13m has been struck between Fiorentina and Genoa.

Now the Merseyside giants will have to move on to other targets and Moyes will want to bring in a forward before pre-season training begins.

Everton have been linked with Villarreal’s Thierno Barry and Stuttgart’s highly rated Nick Woltemade, who is being chased by several top European outfits.

23-year-old Woltemade is currently with the Germany under-21 side participating in the European Championship, and it has been suggested that he will make his decision after his holiday following the tournament.