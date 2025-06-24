Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Turkish commentator Serdar Kelleci believes that there will be a question mark over Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if Galatasaray sign him.

The recently crowned Turkish champions need another goalkeeper after Fernando Muslera’s exit from the club.

They are showing interest in Saints shot-stopper Ramsdale and have asked about what would be needed to sign him.

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League means that a £25m relegation release clause has now become active in his contract.

Ramsdale only joined Saints from Arsenal last summer, but was unable to help prevent them slipping straight back down to the Championship.

Galatasaray could make a firm approach for Ramsdale, but Kelleci is unconvinced and believes that people would ask questions about signing a goalkeeper from a side that have just been relegated.

“I looked at the recent statements of Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale, who has been linked with Galatasaray”, Kelleci said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

Competition Clean sheets Premier League 3 FA Cup 1 EFL Cup 0 Aaron Ramsdale’s clean sheets last season

“He says, ‘I have difficulty concentrating.’

“Signing a goalkeeper from a relegated team leaves a question mark in people’s minds.”

Ramsdale enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 season with Arsenal, featuring in each of their 38 league games, but fell out of favour the next term following the arrival of David Raya.

He was sold to Southampton in the summer of 2024 and was a regular between the sticks apart from injury enforced absences.

In the event of his departure from England this summer, Arsenal are set to pocket a certain sum due to the sell-on clause they inserted at the time of the transfer.