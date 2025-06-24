Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fulham have tabled a new and improved contract offer to right-back Kenny Tete as they hope to keep him away from the clutches of Everton.

After finishing eleventh in the Premier League last season, Marco Silva is on the lookout to improve his squad while also making sure that he retains the backbone of the team.

The aim is somewhat similar for his Everton counterpart, David Moyes, who is more keen on a significant overhaul.

The veteran Scottish manager has already checklisted a number of names and work is being done by the transfer team to sign them.

Moyes wants a new right-back to be brought in and Everton have an agreement on terms with Tete, who is out of contract at Fulham next month.

The Merseyside club have been in talks with the 29-year-old and Tete has verbally agreed to join them.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham, who had offered Tete a new contract, are not giving up and are fighting to keep him.

Player Years Total appearances Neville Southall 1981–1998 751 Brian Labone 1957–1971 534 Dave Watson 1986–2001 528 Ted Sagar 1929–1953 497 Kevin Ratcliffe 1980–1992 493 Everton's top five appearance makers

In fact, they have gone in with a new and improved contract proposal to keep Tete at Craven Cottage.

The latest developments mean that Tete now has both offers on the table and has to judge which one best suits him.

Tete missed a significant number of Fulham’s matches last season with a knee injury.

Everton have a huge need for a right-back and Tete appeared to be a smart signing on a free transfer, but now he could still slip through the Toffees’ fingers.

Tete, who finished with 22 Premier League appearances for Fulham last term, is expected to make his final decision soon and must weigh up where he wants to play next season.