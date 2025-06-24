Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Leeds United have been given the ‘green light’ to sign Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, but are ‘waiting’ to find out of the player wants to join them, with Roma also keen.

The Elland Road outfit have shown their urgency this summer, as they have been the most active when it comes to bringing in players.

Former Germany striker Lukas Nmecha has been signed and Udinese central defender Jaka Bijol has also been added to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leeds, though, are nowhere near finished as they are advancing to sign another forward, as they need to score goals consistently in the Premier League.

After Bijol’s arrival from Serie A, they are looking to bring another Serie A star in the shape of Krstovic from Lecce.

Lecce have been firm on their stance on Krstovic, who is considered a key player for them, and they do not want to let him go cheaply.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Lecce have finally agreed to sell the Montenegro striker to Leeds for €25m package, with a ten per cent sale-on clause.

Leeds have been given the ‘green light’, but are ‘waiting’ for the player to decide his future.

The Montenegro striker is ‘reflecting’, which could in large part be because he has serious interest from Roma.

Roma though need to raise money by the end of this month and are focused on player sales for now.

Krstovic could want to hang on for Roma, a move which would keep him in Italy and give him Europa League football.

Leeds though will be hoping that the project they have presented to the striker is good enough to tempt him to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants will not want the wait to drag on as they will be keen to have him signed up soon or have ample time to move on to an alternative.