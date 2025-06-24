Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in a major boost for the Magpies.

The Brazilian midfielder did not miss a single Premier League game for Newcastle United last season, finishing with eleven goal contributions from midfield for Eddie Howe’s men.

He has continued to be linked with a possible move away from Newcastle as a host of clubs count themselves amongst his admirers.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are keen on making Guimaraes one of their high-profile signings after agreeing a move for AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

Al-Hilal got in touch with the Newcastle midfielder to put a lucrative proposal in front of him.

However, according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, that offer has now been turned down by Guimaraes.

He is not keen on leaving St James’ Park to go and play in Saudi Arabia at present and has rejected the Al-Hilal proposal.

Competition Finish Premier League 5th FA Cup Fifth Round EFL Cup Winners Newcastle United’s season

That will be a major boost to Newcastle, who continue to want to build the team around Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

He emerged as a target for multiple European clubs last summer, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool, but nothing eventually materialised.

Now in the approaching campaign, Guimaraes can again play Champions League football with Newcastle.

Had the Magpies missed out on the competition for a second season running then that could have caused the Brazilian to think carefully about his future.

He also scooped up a trophy in the shape of the EFL Cup last season.