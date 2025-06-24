Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Atalanta are prioritising keeping young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini at the club amid interest from Newcastle United, with no irresistible offers having arrived yet.

The Magpies experienced a brilliant season in the previous campaign and have managed to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle have identified areas where they want to add players and signing a centre-back has been on their agenda for a long time.

They have followed Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the last two windows and with Liverpool in the race for him this summer, a potential transfer for the England international is in doubt.

The Tyneside outfit are looking at several other options in the ongoing window and their search for a new centre-back has led them to Italy.

Atalanta academy product Scalvini is on their list and he has been picked out as a player that the Magpies could well make a move for.

Scalvini is someone who is gathering interest from clubs outside Italy, but Atalanta consider him an important player in their squad.

Season Appearances 2021-2022 21 2022-2023 34 2023-2024 44 2024-2025 8 Giorgio Scalvini’s appearances by season

If Newcastle do go in with an offer for the centre-back though they may face a tough time doing a deal as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta do not want to sell him.

The defender saw his last season affected by injuries and he barely managed to secure game time for Atalanta.

His current contract with Ivan Juric’s side expires in 2028 and the highly rated Italian defender will be hoping to keep himself fit next season to rack up as much game time as possible.

Atalanta have not received any irresistible offers for Scalvini so far and as long as that does not change then he is likely to stay put.

Newcastle are also interested in another Serie A defender in the form of Roma’s Evan Ndicka and the Giallorossi are keen to sell him before 30th June to help their financial situation.