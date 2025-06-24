Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Newcastle United have had a bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga ‘immediately rejected’, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in a new winger this summer and Elanga is much admired at St James’ Park and has been for some time.

Newcastle tried to sign him in the closing stages of the transfer window last summer, but found Nottingham Forest were not willing to play ball.

Now the Magpies are back in for Elanga and put in a bid of £45m to take him to the north east.

That offer though has been ‘immediately rejected’ by Nottingham Forest, who believe that the former Manchester United man’s value is £60m.

That now presents Newcastle with a dilemma over whether to go back to the table with an improved offer for Elanga, given they have numerous positions to recruit for and a limited budget.

Howe was keen on Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo recently, but the Magpies were forced to end their interest due to the costs involved.

Player Years Total appearances Jimmy Lawrence 1904–1922 496 Frank Hudspeth 1910–1929 472 Shay Given 1997–2009 463 Frank Clark 1962–1975 457 Bill McCracken 1904–1923 432 Newcastle United's top five appearance makers

Now Elanga looks like he would prove to be another expensive deal and a £15m gap between Newcastle’s offer and Nottingham Forest’s valuation looks tough to bridge.

Newcastle are also looking at spending a substantial sum on goalkeeper James Trafford and are in talks with Burnley.

A striker is also on the agenda for the Magpies, with firm interest in Joao Pedro, a player who is valued at £60m by Brighton.

Paying £60m for Pedro and Elanga, along with an expected £30m for Trafford, would see Newcastle hit a £150m spend without even having brought in a centre-back.

Howe is keen to land a defender after failing to bring in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer.

The Newcastle boss may also want to strengthen elsewhere too as the club have Champions League football next season with a minimum of eight games in the league stage to tackle.