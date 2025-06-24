Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have enquired with Inter Milan regarding Nottingham Forest target Mehdi Taremi.

The Nottingham Forest hierarchy will be backing Nuno Espirito Santo in the ongoing transfer window to bring in players who will be able to aid his side in the Conference League next season.

Nuno is thinking about bringing in experience in the attacking department as they eye a transfer for Iranian centre forward Taremi.

The 32-year-old joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from FC Porto last summer but has failed to pin down a spot in their starting lineup.

Taremi started only seven games in the league last season and managed to find the back of the net only once for the Nerazzurri.

It is suggested that Inter Milan are looking to offload Tarami, who has a contract with them until 2027, in the ongoing window with Nottingham Forest and Besiktas lining up for his signature.

Besiktas are set to part ways with Ciro Immobile at the end of June and Solskjaer is looking at Taremi as a potential option.

Player Years Total appearances Bob McKinlay 1951–1969 682 Ian Bowyer 1973–1981, 1982–1987 541 Stuart Pearce 1985–1997 522 Steve Chettle 1986–1999 503 Jack Burkitt 1947–1962 503 Nottingham Forest's top 5 appearance makers

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Besiktas have enquired with Inter Milan regarding the availability of Nottingham Forest target Taremi.

There are several other clubs also interested in the 32-year-old and Forest will have to beat tough competition to land him.

Taremi has in-depth experience of playing in Europe, which Forest would be able to benefit from in their European campaign if they manage to land him.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has been the subject of a £45m bid from Newcastle United, which has been rejected.

The Tricky Trees consider the Sweden international as a key part of their squad and value him at £60m.