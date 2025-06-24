Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Parma are ready to lower their asking price for Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Leoni if they are allowed to keep him on loan for another season.

Tottenham are preparing to start a new era under Thomas Frank and the club management are eager to back him in the transfer market to show their support.

Defence is an area where Spurs struggled last season with several injury issues and they have just agreed a deal to sign Japan international Kota Takai.

The club could want further signings though as Takai is just 20 years old and Cristian Romero could leave.

Spurs are no stranger to the Italian market and it has been a happy hunting ground for them in the past.

Leoni featured 17 times for Parma last season in Serie A, making 14 starts and turned some heads with his impressive defensive attributes.

The Italian outfit want a fee in the region of €30m to part ways with the defender, who they signed from Sampdoria last summer for €5m.

However, Parma want to keep 18-year-old centre-back Leoni, who is chased by Serie A outfits AC Milan, Inter Milan and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, at the club for at least another year.

Result Competition Atalanta 2-3 Parma Serie A Parma 0-0 Napoli Serie A Empoli 2-1 Parma Serie A Parma’s last three results

According to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Parma could consider giving a discount on Leoni’s price tag if they are allowed to keep the centre-back on loan for next season.

The Serie A outfit could lower their price tag to €25m for the Tottenham target, with both Milan giants keen, AC Milan and Inter Milan being the most interested clubs in his pursuit.

Inter Milan have appointed former Parma boss Cristian Chivu, who handed Leoni his opportunity in the first team and a reunion might interest the player.

Signing Leoni and then loaning him back could suit Tottenham, as it would mean they would secure a talented young defender to come in during the summer of 2026.

It also would raise the intriguing prospect that a Takai-Leoni partnership could be a long-term centre-back solution for the club.