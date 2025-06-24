Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Birmingham City and Rangers target Kwame Poku now has three options in front of him, with a trio of clubs having agreed a fee with Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old was the shining light in Peterborough United’s otherwise disappointing 2024/25 season in League One.

Despite missing a chunk of action with a hamstring injury, Poku still managed to finish with 12 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances in the division.

However, Peterborough will lose him this summer as his contract is due to expire, with a host of sides keen.

Birmingham have shown genuine interest in Poku, while it did also look like he was going to Scottish giants Rangers recently.

It was then suggested that Rangers’ bid had been hijacked by Championship side QPR.

According to journalist Mark McAdam, now Swansea City, QPR and one other unnamed side have agreed deals with Peterborough.

Club Years Cray Wanderers 2017-2019 Worthing 2019 Colchester United 2019-2021 Peterborough United 2021-2025 Kwame Poku’s career history

That would avoid the need to go to a tribunal to set the fee needed if Poku does join any of the three sides.

He could still head abroad, which would mean that Peterborough would get a drastically reduced compensation fee for his services.

Poku now has to consider carefully what he wants to do and whether he wants to sign for any of the three sides who have agreements in place with Peterborough.

It remains unclear who the third, unnamed, side are that have managed to come to terms with Posh for the attacker.

What appears to be certain is that Poku will be stepping up to a higher level than League One for next season though.