Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Departing Everton youth shot stopper Zan-Luk Leban is set to join top-flight Slovenian outfit Celje.

Leban started his career at Polish club Escola Varsovia and had a host of European giants interested in him.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona were keen on him, but he chose to join Everton in what was a coup for the Toffees.

The Toffees snapped him up back in 2019 and slotted him into their academy set-up.

In the 2023-24 season, he was loaned out to National League side Farsley Celtic, where he played 41 games as their first-choice custodian.

His contract officially does not expire until the end of this month and he is moving on in search of the next step in his career.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Leban decided he did not want to stay at Everton and is now signing for Slovenian side Celje.

Player Age Jordan Pickford 31 Harry Tyrer 23 Everton’s goalkeeping options

Celje, who finished fourth in the Slovenian top-flight in the 2024-25 campaign, are set to sign the 22-year-old.

Everything has been ‘sealed and signed’, as Leban will be joining the club as a free agent very soon.

The 22-year-old has been capped by Slovenia at multiple youth levels and now he is looking to kick-start his career.

It remains to be seen if he will make the Toffees regret his departure after six years at the club.

Everton have just two goalkeepers in the first team squad at the moment, in the shape of Jordan Pickford and Harry Tyrer.

Tyrer was on loan at Blackpool last season and the Seasiders want to re-sign him.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was left hugely impressed with Tyrer.