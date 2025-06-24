Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has stated that Southampton are coming up with endless demands to part ways with striker Paul Onuachu.

The 31-year-old centre forward has played 40 games for Southampton since joining them in January 2023.

Onuachu’s move to the Saints have not worked out as both parties would have imagined and the player since last summer has been trying to secure a move away from Southampton.

Trabzonspor have come to Onuachu’s rescue, but they have found it tough to negotiate a deal with the Hampshire outfit for his permanent transfer, despite it being suggested a deal was done, and it has been suggested the Championship outfit’s attitude has delayed the deal.

Southampton paid a hefty £18m to Genk for his transfer and they are trying to recoup as much money as possible with his departure.

Dogan revealed that Southampton are coming up with a lot of demands which have complicated that deal and added that he is aware that €8m is the number the Saints want, but he will not overpay for Onuachu.

The Trabzonspor president also revealed that the Turkish outfit have submitted an offer in the region of €5.5m to €6m to Southampton and added that negotiations are ongoing.

“In the case of Onuachu, his club has endless demands”, Dogan said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“On the market, the number being discussed is €8m.

“Whether it is €8m, €9m, or €10m — I will not pay those amounts.

“We have made an offer of around €5.5m to €6m. Negotiations are ongoing.”

It has been suggested that Southampton are trying to find ways to increase the amount by asking for different bonuses, which Trabzonspor are reluctant to pay.

Onuachu is set to enter the final year of his contract with Southampton and the Saints will want to cash in on him, or they might lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The Nigerian international scored 17 goals in 25 appearances for the Turkish outfit during his loan spell with them in the 2023/24 season.