Manchester City‘s young striker Divin Mubama is becoming ‘a real possibility’ for Championship outfit Stoke City, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Potteries barely escaped from slipping down to League One, as they finished only two points above relegated Luton Town.

Former Coventry City boss Mark Robins became their manager mid-season and was able to keep Stoke City’s head above water.

The club hierarchy will need to make sure they bring in enough goalscoring sources, as they scored only 45 goals in 46 league games last term, a number they will need to hugely improve upon.

The summer transfer window is currently on the move and the Potters are weighing their options to bring in strikers.

It has been suggested that Cityzens youngster Mubama is becoming a strong option to join Stoke City on loan this summer.

The 20-year-old English forward joined the Cityzens last summer from fellow Premier League club West Ham United.

Result Competition Derby County 0-0 Stoke City Championship Stoke City 0-2 Sheffield United Championship Leeds United 6-0 Stoke City Championship Stoke City’s last three results

Mubama spent eleven years at the Hammers and the London side received £2m for the England youth international.

He is nowhere near a first-team player at the Etihad and Manchester City are looking to help him develop with regular game time.

The England Under-20 international clocked 18 senior appearances for West Ham, but has never played senior football consistently.

It remains to be seen if other Championship clubs will look to get in the race for Mubama, or if he will end up at Stoke City for the upcoming campaign.

Stoke had Tom Cannon on loan for the first half of last season and he made a real difference at the club.

Now Stoke are again alive to the possibility of taking a striker on loan from a Premier League side and if they do, they will hope the move is just as successful as the swoop for Cannon was.

Cannon scored nine times for Stoke in 22 Championship games last term, doing well enough to cause Sheffield United to buy him in the winter transfer window.