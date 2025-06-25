David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘open to offers’ over a midfielder who has now emerged as ‘one of the main options’ for a Spanish side.

Unai Emery is keen to make signings this summer and Aston Villa have been linked with goalkeepers, defenders and attackers.

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford are returning to their parent clubs, reducing options in the final third, while defender Axel Disasi is heading back to Chelsea.

Offloading fringe players would be a big help for Aston Villa and they could soon have an opportunity to shift Enzo Barrenechea, who was on loan at Valencia.

With Real Betis selling Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid, Barrenechea has emerged as ‘one of the main options’ to replace him, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

Despite Monchi dubbing the midfielder ‘magnificent’ due to his season on loan at Valencia, Aston Villa are ‘open to offers’.

The Premier League side are suggested to be looking for around €10m in order to sell Barrenechea.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

Betis have had an interest in him for some time, while Valencia are also interested in taking him back.

Interest in the midfielder means that Aston Villa should be in a strong position to generate a good transfer fee if they do cash in.

That could help towards easing PSR concerns.

The 24-year-old joined Aston Villa from Juventus last summer and the Villa Park outfit quickly decided to loan him to Valencia.

He played on a regular basis for Los Che and caught the eye in the process, despite the club’s struggles in La Liga.

Barrenechea though could end up leaving Aston Villa without having played for the club if they do cash in on him this summer.