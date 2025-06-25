Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa now have an opening for defensive target Cristhian Mosquera, as RB Leipzig have surprisingly ‘distanced’ themselves from completing a deal.

The Villa Park outfit will look to add quality to their squad as they will aim to do well in Europe and in the Premier League.

Even though they have not qualified for the Champions League, they will need good squad depth to go through a long season.

Strengthening the defence looks to be something they are prioritising, as Axel Disasi will be leaving Villa Park at the end of this month.

Bologna star Jhon Lucumi has been linked with a move to Villa Park and they have been widely linked with Valencia’s Mosquera.

However, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig had been chasing the Spain Under-21 international, as they had already agreed on personal terms with the player.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leipzig have now distanced themselves from completing a deal to sign the player, which could provide Aston Villa with an opening.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It has been suggested that their new boss, Ole Werner, is not keen on adding the Valencia central defender.

The German club failed to qualify for the Champions League and it has been suggested that they are looking for cheaper alternatives.

Now that RB Leipzig are out of the race for the defender, it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will make a move for him in the upcoming days.

Spain Under-21s have been knocked out of the Under-21 European Championship now, and all eyes will be on Mosquera to see if he will be leaving Carlos Corberan’s side this summer.