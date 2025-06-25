Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley still need to address Lazio’s demand to add a sell-on clause in Loum Tchaouna’s deal to reach an agreement.

The Clarets are back in the Premier League with the help of Scott Parker and they are preparing for the challenges they are set to face in the top flight in the upcoming season.

Last season, Parker’s team performed admirably defensively, conceding only 16 goals in the Championship and they scored 69 goals, which was the second highest in the league.

Parker believes that more firepower is needed up front if they want to make their mark in the upcoming season and Burnley have turned to Italy for a solution.

Lazio’s 21-year-old winger Tchaouna is on their list and they are in negotiations with the Serie A outfit to find a deal.

New Biancocelesti boss Maurizio Sarri has given the green light to Tchaouna’s transfer, but there are two sticking points in the deal which have delayed the move.

Agreeing on bonuses and the uncertainty of the timeline to complete that deal due to the Frenchman being away with the French Under-21 side, participating in the European Under-21 Championship, have been the obstacles.

It has been suggested that the deal will not meet its completion before next week, when the player will be able to undergo a medical.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Burnley have yet to come to terms with Lazio regarding a sell-on clause the Italian club want to be added in the deal for Tchaouna.

The Clarets have submitted an offer of €14m to Lazio, which meets the price tag set by the Italian club for the 21-year-old winger’s signature.

Now it remains to be seen whether Burnley will be able to find a solution regarding Lazio’s demand, which has delayed the deal.

The player joined Lazio last summer from Salernitana and made 37 appearances in all competitions, including eleven in the Europa League.