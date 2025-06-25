Steve Welsh/Getty Images

RB Leipzig are intensifying their efforts to land Newcastle United target and Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn this summer.

The 25-year-old winger spent almost three years in the RB Leipzig academy system but failed to break into their first team.

Moving on from Leipzig in 2018, he spent time at Ajax and Bayern Munich’s academy systems before making his way to Glasgow to join Celtic in January 2024 from Rapid Vienna.

Now after an impressive season in Celtic colours where he scored 21 times while laying on 15 assists in 51 games in competitions, he is being chased by his former club Leipzig.

Leipzig are not the only interested sides, as he has been linked with Newcastle United, although Chris Sutton feels his end of season form blotted his copybook.

Miguel Almiron’s departure in January has created a shortage in the wing department at Newcastle and, having just failed with an offer for Anthony Elanga, Kuhn could be back in fashion.

However, in recent days it has been suggested that Leipzig have made progress in their attempt to take Kuhn back to Germany, as they are in advanced talks with Celtic.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

The Bundesliga outfit recently appointed their new manager, Ole Werner, and according to Sky Deutschland, after the arrival of the new boss, they have decided to intensify their efforts to land Kuhn.

Leipzig have other wingers on their list as well, but it appears to be that the Celtic star is someone they are keen to get their hands on.

The German outfit are set to begin their pre-season on 10th July and they want to make the deal happen before Werner takes up his first training session.

It has been suggested that Celtic are demanding a £15m transfer fee to part ways with one of last season’s standout performers.

Celtic in the past have been successful with their transfer strategy of buying talented players for a small fee and selling them in the future for huge money and all eyes will be on them again to see whether Kuhn will join the list of players they make a profit off.