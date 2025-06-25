Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are set to face more competition in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt star Tuta as Villarreal and Napoli have joined the race.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Belgian side KV Kortrijk in the summer of 2020.

Tuta has been a standout player for Eintracht Frankfurt in recent seasons and last season made 44 appearances in all competitions, including eleven in the Europa League.

He has admirers in the market in the form of Real Betis and Crystal Palace, who are actively looking to beef up their centre-back department.

The Eagles could lose their defensive rock Marc Guehi in the ongoing window, as Liverpool are plotting a move for him, with Newcastle United also being interested.

Oliver Glasner has decided to turn to his former disciple Tuta, who he has worked with during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt and has a good relationship with.

The Brazilian centre-back is set to enter the final year of his contract and Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is trying to tie him down with a new deal.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

In the meantime, the Crystal Palace target has gathered new admirers, which means the Premier League outfit will have to face more competition to land Tuta.

According to German outlet Absolut Fussball, Italian champions Napoli and Spanish giants Villarreal are showing interest in him.

Eintracht Frankfurt have not received any concrete offers yet, but it has been suggested that several clubs have enquired regarding him, with Crystal Palace being among them.

Glasner’s side last season struggled with centre-back problems, with several of them being injured and the Palace boss will be looking to significantly strengthen his defence this summer.

Now it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will be able to use Glasner’s influence to get an edge over their rivals in the race for Tuta.