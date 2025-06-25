George Wood/Getty Images

Udinese believe that Empoli’s asking price for Sunderland and Nottingham Forest target Saba Goglichidze is too high and it has been ‘deemed excessive’.

Empoli signed the 21-year-old Georgian centre-back from Torpedo Kutaisi last summer and he has wasted no time in showcasing his potential.

Goglichidze has drawn interest from England in the form of Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, who both have Premier League football to offer.

The Black Cats under Regis Le Bris secured promotion through the playoffs last season and they are in the market for a centre-back to strengthen that area.

Last season, Le Bris found himself short-handed in the centre-back area due to injuries and he does not want to repeat the same mistake going into a season which is deemed very crucial.

Forest, on the other hand, are back in Europe with the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo and the Portuguese wants to beef up his defence, keeping in mind that the side will have to face extra games next season.

Goglichidze is also in demand in Italy with Udinese, who recently lost their defensive rock Jaka Bijol to Leeds United, and Parma having him on their list.

Game Minute booked Inter (H) 31st – sent off Como (A) 12th Napoli (A) 87th Lazio (H) 45th Saba Goglichidze’s bookings last season

Empoli want €10m to part ways with their star defender Goglichidze and according to Italian daily Messeggero Veneto (via Tutto Mercato), that figure has been ‘deemed excessive’ by Udinese.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest hold strong interest in the Georgian centre-back and they are willing to go as high as €8m to secure his signature.

Empoli have yet to accept a proposal for Goglichidze, but given their relegation, he may not want to play in Serie B.

The centre-back has three years left on his contract with Empoli and made his debut for his national side against the Czech Republic in October.

Nottingham Forest are also looking at Juventus’s Andrea Cambiaso as a potential option in their defence and have enquired about him.

Sunderland have shown interest in another defender in the shape of Cedric Kipre, a former West Brom man.