Derby County are leading the race for MLS striker Patrick Agyemang, who is leaning towards a move to the Rams amid interest from the Belgian Pro League.

The Rams managed to rescue themselves from the threat of relegation last season after John Eustace came in to replace Paul Warne.

On loan striker from Swansea City, Jerry Yates, played a big part for Derby, scoring ten league goals in 42 games.

Now, Eustace will need a prolific striker, as scoring goals is going to be important for the Rams to have a comfortable next term in Championship.

Derby have shown big interest in United States forward Agyemang, who plays for MLS outfit Charlotte FC, where Dean Smith is in charge.

In the ongoing MLS campaign, the 24-year-old has scored six league goals and provided an assist in 16 games.

He has no shortage of suitors as clubs from the Championship and top-flight Belgian outfits are keen on him.

Result Competition Philadelphia Union 2-1 Charlotte FC MLS Toronto FC 0-2 Charlotte FC MLS New York Red Bulls 4-2 Charlotte FC MLS Charlotte FC’s last three results

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Derby ‘lead the race’ as the player is ‘leaning more’ towards going to the Championship than the Pre League.

Agyemang is preferring a move to Pride Park, but the Rams are yet to agree on personal terms with the 24-year-old.

However, it has been suggested that all parties involved in the negotiations are optimistic that a deal can be struck.

Agyemang’s current deal at Charlotte is due to expire at the end of the year and Derby will be hoping to get the American hitman at a reasonable price.