Lecce are ‘evaluating the profile’ of a striker who could come in to replace Nikola Krstovic, who Leeds United are trying to sign.

Krstovic shone in Serie A for Lecce last season and played a big part in keeping the southern Italian side in the top flight.

His performances put him on the radar of Premier League new boys Leeds, who will have to pay around €30m to take him from Lecce.

It has been suggested Leeds have received the green light from Lecce to sign the Montenegro international and the decision now rests with the striker himself.

He has also attracted interest from Roma.

In a sign that Leece are now anticipating Krstovic leaving, the club are ‘evaluating the profile’ of Juve Stadia striker Andrea Adorante, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Adorante scored 15 goals in Serie B for Juve Stabia last term, along with two goals in the Serie B playoffs.

Player Years Total appearances Jack Charlton 1952–1973 773 Billy Bremner 1960–1976 772 Paul Reaney 1962–1978 749 Norman Hunter 1962–1976 726 Paul Madeley 1963–1980 725 Leeds United's top five appearance makers

Venezia have been trying to sign him, but Lecce could step in and divert Adorante in their direction.

While Lecce survived last season, Venezia were relegated from Serie A.

Looking at the Juve Stabia marksman and running the rule over him is likely to be seen as a clear sign that Lecce do expect Krstovic to move on.

Leeds will hope that their pitch to the player is enough to send him heading on a flight towards Yorkshire.

The Whites have made two signings so far this summer in the shape of defender Jaka Bijol, from Udinese, and forward Lukas Nmecha, who is out of contract at Wolfsburg at the end of this month.