Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Tony Bloom has fired off a warning to Celtic and Rangers after his purchase of shares in Hearts was confirmed.

The Brighton owner has bought a 29 per cent stake in the Edinburgh outfit and as part of the agreement has nominated a new appointment to the board as a non-executive director.

Bloom’s shares are non-voting shares, but he is still expected to have a massive influence on Hearts and he is sure of the club’s potential to make waves in the Scottish game.

Hearts finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership last season and have not won the league title since 1960.

No club other than Celtic or Rangers have won the top flight since 1985, but Bloom has sent out notice that he intends to change that and he is sure Hearts are the side to do it.

The Brighton supremo feels that the Tynecastle outfit have an opportunity to disrupt the Glasgow clubs’ domination of the Scottish game.

He said in a statement: “I am absolutely thrilled to be investing in Hearts.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I firmly believe in the club’s ability to disrupt the pattern of domination of Scottish football which has been in place for far too long.

“This great club has a bright future and I look forward to seeing that unfold in the months and years ahead.”

Now Hearts head into the summer transfer window with the certainty of Bloom’s expertise behind them as they seek to strengthen the squad.

There has also been change in the dugout with experienced boss Derek McInnes now in charge of Hearts.

McInnes went toe-to-toe with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership for a time when he was Aberdeen boss, but was unable to knock the Bhoys off the summit.

The 53-year-old will hope with Bloom’s backing, Hearts can get an edge which will make them competitive against Celtic and Rangers, starting with next season.