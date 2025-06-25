Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Two players who left Rangers only last summer have now been declared surplus to requirements by the club they joined and have been put up for sale.

Philippe Clement presided over a big turnover of players last summer as he brought in the likes of Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny, while stalwarts such as John Lundstram and Borna Barisic left the club.

Both Lundstram and Barisic decided to head to Turkey and joined Trabzonspor on lucrative contracts.

Lundstram made 32 appearances in the league for Trabzonspor in the recent season, starting 23 games while making four goal contributions.

Barisic struggled from the off and made just one Turkish Super Lig start for the Turkish side, with a total of nine league outings.

He was shipped out on loan to Spanish outfit Leganes during the winter transfer window, where he only made one appearance before suffering an injury which cut short his season.

Trabzonspor finished seventh last season and they want to do better in the upcoming campaign as they are preparing a squad eyeing players from the Premier League.

Borna Barisic John Lundstrum 32 years old 31 years old 35 Croatia caps Capped by England U20s Won Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup Won Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup John Lundstram and Borna Barisic

They have decided that Lundstram and Barisic ‘fell short of expectations’, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis.

Trabzonspor no longer want to keep Barisic and Lundstram and they have put them up for sale this summer.

Lundstram has two more years left on his contract with the club while Barisic is set to enter the last 12 months of his deal.

Now the ex-Rangers duo will have to find a club in the summer where they will be able to continue their careers.

Both Lundstram and Barisic are veteran players with experience of playing for top clubs in the past and it remains to be seen whether a return to Scotland is on the cards for them.