Hibernian will put Josh Mulligan, who had been tipped for a move to Rangers, through a medical on Thursday ahead of snapping him up.

Mulligan is out of contract at Dundee this summer and has been strongly linked with a move away from Dens Park.

The 22-year-old, who made 36 appearances for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last term, had been expected to sign for Rangers.

The Gers though had a rethink and decided not to make a move for Mulligan.

That is now to Hibernian’s benefit as, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is to join Hibs.

Hibernian will give Mulligan a medical on Thursday and if all goes according to plan he will sign a contract with the Easter Road side.

Landing the promising midfielder, who came through the youth set-up at Dundee and represented Scotland at Under-21 level, may be seen as a smart piece of business on the part of Hibs.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Hibernian finished in third spot in the Scottish Premiership table last season, putting them in line for the Europa League qualifiers.

Getting Mulligan in through the door so soon in the summer will allow him to get a full pre-season with the Edinburgh side.

Hibs have been handed a tough Europa League qualifier as they are to face Danish outfit Midtjylland over two legs.

And Mulligan will be looking forward to playing his part in the European clash.

It remains to be seen whether Mulligan will make Rangers regret not having moved to take him to Ibrox this summer.