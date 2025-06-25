George Wood/Getty Images

Newly promoted Bundesliga side Hamburg are very likely to part ways with their hitman Davie Selke, who has been linked with Leeds United and West Ham United this summer.

Leeds have been busy so far in the summer window as they are looking to stay ahead of the curve by introducing fresh faces to the squad.

Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha have already been confirmed as arrivals, with Lecce having already given the green light for Nikola Krstovic, as they wait for a decision from the player.

Getting players early doors will help them get a proper pre-season and Leeds are looking to do exactly that.

West Ham have been fairly passive in the transfer window so far, after they experienced a 2024-25 season to forget.

They have been looking to add a striker to their arsenal and Hamburg’s Selke is a player they have been widely credited with liking.

It was suggested earlier this month that Leeds United chiefs have been in direct contact to explore a deal for the 30-year-old.

Player Ethan Ampadu Ao Tanaka Brenden Aaronson Max Wober Lukas Nmecha Ilia Gruev Players in Leeds United’s squad who have played in Germany

And now, according to German magazine Sport Bild, die Rothosen are most likely to part ways with the German forward this summer, news which is sure to interest the Premier League pair.

Hamburg have now withdrawn their two-year deal, which they offered to Selke, as the striker wanted a three-year deal, it has been suggested.

Selke’s contract is up by the end of this month and he could become an exciting prospect as he will be available on a free deal.

All eyes will be on Leeds and West Ham to see if they will be stepping up their interest after the recent development.

Selke scored 22 goals in the 2024-25 season for die Rothosen in 31 2.Bundesliga appearances.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is of the belief there are bargains to be had in his homeland and Selke may fit the bill.