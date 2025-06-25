Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

A move for an Aston Villa star to a club that have been linked with him ‘is impossible’, it has been suggested.

Villa are facing a difficult summer transfer window when they must balance the need to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad and also make money from player sales.

A number of stars have been linked with the exit door, including Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez.

Martinez, 32, has been a standout performer for Aston Villa since joining from Arsenal in 2020.

Aston Villa had a fine last season with their excellent campaign in Europe, but they failed to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Now with Champions League football off the table, Villa might lose some of their top performers in the ongoing window, with their custodian Martinez being one of them.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move out of Villa, with English giants Manchester United and several European outfits keen to secure his signature.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have also been credited with being interested in signing Martinez from Aston Villa this summer.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit are already keen on Lucas Digne and Martinez is also suggested to be on their agenda.

Competition When won European Cup 1981/82 European Super Cup 1982 EFL Cup 1993/94 What legendary goalkeeper Nigel Spink won at Aston Villa

Galatasaray are parting ways with Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera after receiving 14 years of service from him and they want Martinez’s safe hands to protect their goal.

However, according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, a move to Galatasaray for Aston Villa star Martinez ‘is impossible’.

The Argentine international extended his stay with Aston Villa in August by signing a new deal which will expire in 2029.

Saudi Pro League outfits are also interested in the Villa goalkeeper, but it has been suggested that he has already rejected a move to stay in Europe.

Unai Emery will be reluctant to lose Martinez this summer, but Aston Villa have been looking at a number of goalkeepers.