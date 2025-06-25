Ed Sykes/Getty Images

There is ‘no chance’ that Leeds United and Sunderland target Mario Pasalic will move from Atalanta this summer as the Croatia international has just agreed a new contract with the Italian club.

The Whites are back in the Premier League and they are keen to make their return to the English top flight a long one.

They have already secured the signature of forward Lukas Nmecha and a centre-back from Udinese, Jaka Bijol.

Daniel Farke wants to add a midfielder to the squad to introduce more creativity and they have their eyes on Atalanta star Pasalic.

However, Leeds are not the only interested side, as newly promoted Sunderland have also been linked with the experienced midfielder.

Sunderland recently lost their midfielder star Jobe Bellingham, who played a key role in their promotion last season, to Borussia Dortmund and Regis Le Bris’ side needs to bring in a replacement.

Pasalic’s contract with Atalanta is set to expire at the end of June, which made him an ideal target for Leeds and Sunderland to secure him on a free transfer.

Club Hajduk Split Chelsea Elche Monaco AC Milan Spartak Moscow Atalanta Mario Pasalic’s clubs

However, they are set for disappointment as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, there is ‘no chance’ that Pasalic joins either side.

The former Chelsea midfielder has agreed to a new deal with Atalanta which will extend his stay at the club until 2026.

Now Leeds and Sunderland will be forced to look at other midfield targets and both clubs have taken interest in the Italian market in the ongoing window.

Leeds completed a deal for Bijol from Udinese and they are after the signature of Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, which they are closing in on.

Sunderland are also looking at Empoli’s highly rated defender Saba Goglichidze, who is being chased by Nottingham Forest.